Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is streaming three tunes from the September 1 release of the Original Motion Picture Score for the 2015 film, "The Glamour & The Squalor."

"You're The Song" features guest vocals by Kim Virant, formerly of 90s-era Seattle rockers Lazy Susan. McCready teams up with Troy Nelson and Mackenzie Mercer, two members of the Seattle band The Young Evils, on "Sean Mac On A Horse On A Boat." The instrumental track, "Young-ish", completes the latest preview, which follows the recent debut of "Grandmother Earth."

"I love this one because it just sounds kinda crunchy and plodding with guitar riffs and solos all over it," says music supervisor Kevin Moyer. "Halfway through it breaks into this really pretty and atmospheric uplifting part, and then it comes back down again."

Directed by Marq Evans, "The Glamour & The Squalor" traces the life and career of influential Seattle DJ Marco Collins, who made a name for himself at KNDD 107.7 The End by helping break artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Beck, The Presidents Of The United States Of America and others.

"Thanks to Marco for allowing me to help his story," says McCready. "And to the entire cast and crew for The Glamour and The Squalor film. This is also in remembrance of all the musicians from Seattle who aren't here anymore, but their music remains…" Read more and stream the songs - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pearl Jam News

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

