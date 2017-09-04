Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set (Week in Review)

The 10 CD set will included a disc featuring previously unreleased material and will covering for the very first time their albums from 1967 through 1974 from both Chrysalis and Deram.

The set is scheduled to be released on November 10th and will be limited to just 1,500 copies worldwide featuring the albums remastered from original 1/4" production master tapes.

According to the announcement, "The package comes in a luxury hardback format with slipcase and an accompanying book which includes newly commissioned in-depth 10,000 word sleeve notes written by legendary Melody Maker journalist and early champion of the band, Chris Welch. There are extensive interviews with the remaining band members plus members of Alvin Lee's family, and additional recording notes by Chris Kimsey." Read more - here.