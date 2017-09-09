Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package (Week in Review)

The title track from the band's second album, the 2007 set debuted and peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The forthcoming 3-CD package captures Alter Bridge in concert at the London O2 venue on November 24, 2016 alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career.

The group's live performance is rounded out with a third disc that delivers 13 rarities from their career, including never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace" that were recorded during the sessions for their 2004 debut, "One Day Remains", as well as the song "Breathe" from the same time, which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy. These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.

"Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities" will be available as a 3CD set, and limited deluxe editions - including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook - which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving a glimpse behind the scenes of the group's biggest UK show to date.

Alter Bridge will begin a series of South American dates in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 15 before launching a fall tour of Europe with a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in early October. Watch the video - here.