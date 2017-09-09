Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo (Week in Review)

"We're reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn't even know," said AJ McLean. "We've all made friends with different people. Nick's been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who's been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we've also talked to. We've also done stuff with The Chainsmokers and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows."

The group is also talking to hip-hop mega-producer Timbaland about possible collaborations after making the connection through Nick Carter during the film of the Boy Band TV show.

"We're all huge fans of him and we've never had a chance to work together, so we were just talking and vibing to see if it might make sense to [record] together," Howie Dorough explained.