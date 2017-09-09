Fergie Wishes She Could Be Part of Black Eyed Peas' New Projects (Week in Review)

Without missing a beat, will.i.am bit back at the claims in a series of tweets, saying 'Lies'@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun'That doesn't mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever 'People will report whatever they want to report regardless of the sources' It's a crazy world'"

Fergie chimed in as well, tweeting: 'Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap " In an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles last Wednesday (8/30), Fergie admitted she wishes she could have been a part of the group's latest endeavors, but she's quite busy doing her solo work at the moment.

"Those guys are family, always will be family, I love them so much," says Fergie. "They're doing a huge project right now, Masters of the Sun, a graphic novel and music with that, which is completely amazing, [I] wish I could have been part of it." Read more - here.