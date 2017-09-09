Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song (Week in Review)

Finally, the band rocked a cover of the AC/DC standard "Let There Be Rock," a classic celebration of devil horn-raised, high-energy, guitar-blaring rebellion.

The Foos have been making the rounds to promote their new album Concrete and Gold, which arrives September 15. They played festival dates in Europe and Asia this summer, and are gearing up for a massive North American tour that begins in October.

Watch teasers from the Foo's Live Lounge performance - here.