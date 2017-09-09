Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes' (Week in Review)

Available as an instant download with pre-orders of the package, the tune was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the pairing worked on their current album, "Emperor Of Sand."

Due September 22, the 4-song EP also features "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track, which were produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun."

Ahead of a fall tour of North America with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles, Mastodon will perform a benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month.

100% of the proceeds from the event will support suicide prevention and mental health education.

"Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health," says the band, "it would mean the world to us." Stream the new song - here.