Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details (Week in Review)

.
Mike McCready

Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Gibson) Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready will release his original score for the film The Glamour & The Squalor on September 22. He has dedicated it all grunge-era musicians from Seattle who are no longer here.

The Glamour & The Squalor movie tells the story of radio DJ Marco Collins, whose passionate support for indie bands on Seattle's alt-rock station 107.7 The End helped bring Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Garbage, Weezer, and others to international renown throughout the early and mid 1990s.

The film's score is out on Lakeshore Records, and, in addition to the songs composed and recorded by McCready, Lakeshore will also released a companion Various Artist soundtrack containing rare live-on-the-radio performances by No Doubt, Mudhoney, Sebadoh, Bush, Presidents of the USA, Super Deluxe, and others who visited the 107.7 studios at the height of the grunge era.

For the 31-track soundtrack, McCready played not only his guitars such as his signature Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard model, but also a Mellotron, autoharp, strings, and other instruments. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Mike McCready Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mike McCready T-shirts and Posters

More Mike McCready News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Movie Song

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Calls Out Rock Hall Snubbing

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Announces Book Release

Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Teams With NFL Star For New Songs

Duff McKagan, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) Supergroup Stream New Songs

Ace Frehley Recruits Paul Stanley, Slash For New Album

Ace Frehley Wants Gene Simmons On All-Star Covers Album


More Stories for Mike McCready

Mike McCready Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Takes Fall From Stage- Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere- more

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line- Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track- more

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures- Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations- Kelly Clarkson Teases Her New Single 'Love So Soft'- more

George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released- Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'- Sam Smith Releases New Single- more

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members

Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released

Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'

Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'

Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'

Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off

Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.