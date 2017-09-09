Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims (Week in Review)

Miley tried to choke back tears as she explained how moved she was by the plight of those going through the storm. The singer shared, 'My grandma is sitting here and my mom's here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn't have that anymore, it would just be really hard. So I am really happy to help in any way I can."

Cyrus also went on to implore others to help saying, 'And I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people's shoes and just to know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you." Read more - here.