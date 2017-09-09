|
Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary (Week in Review)
.
Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Queen will release a 40th anniversary box set edition of their 1977 album classic, "News Of The World", on November 17. Led by the stadium anthems "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", the UK band's best-selling studio release peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone. The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP package delivers engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes. The "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives "mined deep from long-vaulted studio multi-track tapes, this extraordinary parallel album brings to light never-before-heard alternative versions of each of the album's 11 tracks," says the group. "Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details." The disc of bonus tracks features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977. The DVD documentary "Queen: The American Dream" offers material filmed - on and off stage - during Queen's 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year. - here.
