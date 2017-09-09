Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints' (Week in Review)

The album was recorded with his touring band the Sensational Space Shifters. "Carry Fire" features appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde.

"It's about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new," says Plant. "Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation."

Plant's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.

The singer will launch "Carry Fire" with a tour of the UK and Ireland in November. Stream the new song - here.