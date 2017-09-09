Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex (Week in Review)

Ty meets Marley and Skrillex at the intersection of their respective genres: reggae and EDM. The tropical track incorporates beats and trills that are ready for the dance floor. Mr. Dolla $ign may have released the single just before Labor Day, but it's guaranteed to keep summer vibes alive in the early fall.

With two tracks from Beach House 3, Ty has shown he'll pull all the stops when it comes to collaborators. We haven't seen a tracklist from the album yet but there's bound to be more high-profile guest appearances on the way. For now, enjoy "So Am I." Read more - here.