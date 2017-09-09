Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video (Week in Review)

The track, which was captured at a concert at London's Porchester Hall this past July, is a cover of a Sam Cooke classic. Roll with the Punches is set for release on September 22

The album features five new Morrison originals alongside his interpretations of songs by Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Lightnin' Hopkins. Watch the video

Check out "Bring It On Home" - here.