Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films (Week in Review)

The tune was the second single from the UK band's third album, "Master Of Reality", which peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the States.

Directed by Dick Carruthers, "The End Of The End" presents the farewell concert by Black Sabbath in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the band. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

The global cinema event will present a specially-edited version of the concert film ahead of its official release later this year. Watch the preview - here.