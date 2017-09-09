Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'XO Tour Llif3' Video Feat The Weeknd (Week in Review)

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'XO Tour Llif3' Video Feat The Weeknd was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Breakout rapper Lil Uzi Vert, currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with Love is Rage 2, has released a new video for the hit "XO Tour Llif3," featuring a cameo from the Weeknd.

The goth and blood-splattered clip, which was directed by Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, features shots of the rapper roaming the streets while storms rage in the sky interspersed with creepy images of zombie girls lurking in a cemetery.

The Weeknd appears throughout the video, prowling back alleys while singing along to the track. Watch the explicit visual for the single from the chart topping album - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lil Uzi Vert News

