Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures (Week in Review)

.
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's Daughter Says He Is 'Fine' Following Seizures was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Lil Wayne's 18-year-old daughter Reginae Carter told fans via a social media post that her father is "fine" following seizures that led to his hospitalization on Sunday (Sept 3).

"My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concern you guys are amazing," Carter wrote on social media. "Oh yeah' & don't believe everything you hear," she added in a second post.

Mack Maine, the president of Wayne's record label Young Money also chimed in. "Lil bro '.we appreciate all the prayers and love #FreeC5', he tweeted. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

