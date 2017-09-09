Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations (Week in Review)

.
Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Country star Miranda Lambert leads all nominees at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards with five nominations, including Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings and Single of the Year for "Tin Man."

This year's nominations mark the return of Taylor Swift, who earned her first CMA nod in three years for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man," which is up for Song of the Year.

The 51st CMA Awards will be held on November 8, 2017 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. See the full list of who did make the cut for this year's CMA awards - here.

