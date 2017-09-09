|
Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans (Week in Review)
.
Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Prog rock legends Yes have announced the first series of dates for a 50th anniversary tour. The 2018 trek will open in Bristol, UK on March 13 as part of a 10-show UK run before the band heads to Europe for more performances. The tour will see the group - guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood - feature not only many of the band's classic hits, but performances of Sides 1 and 4 and an excerpt from Side 3 of their 1973 album, "Tales From Topographic Oceans", which was the outfit's first album to top the UK Album Charts. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best loved work," explains Howe, "we want to play things we enjoy, maybe songs we haven't done in a while." "Reflecting on the past 46 years that I've devoted my life to playing Yes music, it's been an interesting journey and a true labor of love," adds White. "I've always believed in the power of music and the band's recent induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and our Grammy (awarded in 1985) are testament to the longevity of influence our music has had through the years. "I'm extremely grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to our 50th Anniversary performing together in 2018. It's been a great ride!!" See the dates and read more - here.
The tour will see the group - guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood - feature not only many of the band's classic hits, but performances of Sides 1 and 4 and an excerpt from Side 3 of their 1973 album, "Tales From Topographic Oceans", which was the outfit's first album to top the UK Album Charts.
"We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best loved work," explains Howe, "we want to play things we enjoy, maybe songs we haven't done in a while."
"Reflecting on the past 46 years that I've devoted my life to playing Yes music, it's been an interesting journey and a true labor of love," adds White. "I've always believed in the power of music and the band's recent induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and our Grammy (awarded in 1985) are testament to the longevity of influence our music has had through the years.
"I'm extremely grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to our 50th Anniversary performing together in 2018. It's been a great ride!!" See the dates and read more - here.
• Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members
• Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track
• U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians
• David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
• Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide
• Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates
• Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes
• Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes
• Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange
• Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest
• U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
• Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
• Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'
• Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon
• Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video
• Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released
• Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'
• Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims
• Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'
• Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall
• Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers
• Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'
• Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'
• Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off
• Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'
• Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.