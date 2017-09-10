|
David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album (Week in Review)
.
David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's last solo album, Rattle That Lock, was released in 2015, but there was material he didn't use that could become part of a new release, he has revealed. "I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music," Gilmour said in a new promotional video for his Live at Pompeii release. "There are several songs which are close to being complete, which didn't make it onto this album. I can't see myself doing another tour without making another album first." "That takes me a while. It took 10 years last time," he conceded. "I'm really hoping that, without making any promises, it won't take ten years this time, that I will get back in and start working again. Following that, yeah, I'll be out again." Read more - here.
"I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music," Gilmour said in a new promotional video for his Live at Pompeii release. "There are several songs which are close to being complete, which didn't make it onto this album. I can't see myself doing another tour without making another album first."
"That takes me a while. It took 10 years last time," he conceded. "I'm really hoping that, without making any promises, it won't take ten years this time, that I will get back in and start working again. Following that, yeah, I'll be out again." Read more - here.
• Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members
• Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track
• U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians
• David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
• Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide
• Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates
• Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes
• Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes
• Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange
• Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest
• U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'
• Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'
• Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'
• Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon
• Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video
• Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released
• Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'
• Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims
• Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'
• Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall
• Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers
• Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'
• Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'
• Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off
• Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'
• Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.