Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert (Week in Review)

Lynch was inspired to throw the show after an emotional visit to a Harvey storm shelter. "The spirit of Texas, and of Country music, is to help your neighbor - to pitch in when others are struggling," Lynch explained on a Dallas radio show this morning (Sept. 6).

"So many people have stepped up to lend a hand to those affected by this storm, and I'm proud to do my small part to support the citizens of Houston and surrounding communities. After visiting the storm shelter, and meeting people whose lives have changed forever, the least I can do is come back to Dallas and try to raise spirits." Read more details - here.