Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show (Week in Review)

.
Green Day

Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Green Day performed a mini-set from Tampa, FL in a live Facebook feed streamed by hennemusic on September 5 as part of a fundraising event for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and video of the event is available online.

The 10-song, 30-minute Tuesday afternoon set was delivered live from backstage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, where the group were performing later the same night.

Green Day mostly played rare tracks not regularly featured in their 2017 tour setlist, including "Only You" from their 1989 debut EP "1,000 Hours", "Paper Lanterns" from 1990's "Slappy" EP, "Christie Road" and "One Of My Lies" from 1991's "Kerplunk!", "J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)" from the 2001 compilation "International Superhits!", and "Coming Clean" from 1994's "Dookie", which made its first appearance since 2013.

"Thanks to everyone who watched our Facebook live performance earlier to support Americares," said the band. "The money raised will go towards the relief of those affected by Hurricane Harvey."

According to Billboard, Green Day pledged $100,000 to the health-focused relief group's efforts.

"Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day's support," says Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis. "Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey." Read more and watch the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Green Day Music, DVDs, Books and more

Green Day T-shirts and Posters

More Green Day News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Green Day Live Streamed Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Bastille Announce Cover Of Green Day Classic

Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show


More Stories for Green Day

Green Day Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line- Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track- more

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released- Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'- Sam Smith Releases New Single- more

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members

Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released

Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'

Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'

Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'

Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off

Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.