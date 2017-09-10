Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather (Week in Review)

TMZ's cameras caught up with Justin to ask about the current status of their friendship. "I have nothing against Floyd," Bieber said. "We just need to create boundaries and stuff when it comes to certain things."

Mayweather seemed to echo Bieber's sentiments in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, reports NME. "Justin Bieber is at a point, he's in a place right now, that he's focused on church, he's focused on his new team, he's focused on the Lord, and the only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect," Floyd said. "To each his own. I'm not here to be negative and talk bad about anyone." Watch Justin explain the situation - here.