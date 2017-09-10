Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay (Week in Review)

.
Wu-Tang Clan

Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The rare, one of a kind Wu-Tang Clan album purchased for $2 million is now for sale on eBay. The seller, infamous "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, bought the album for the exorbitant fee of $2 million back in 2015.

While he started the 10-day auction at a mere $1, in just a matter of hours the price skyrocketed to nearly $97,700 and climbing. "I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output," Shkreli wrote on the listing. "Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would."

"At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration," he added. "I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Wu-Tang Clan Music
