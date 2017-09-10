Scream reflects Jackson's "affection for this time of the year and its themes of costumes and disguise, darkness and light, character transformations and surprise," according to a press release.

Among the tracks on Scream are "Thriller," "Dirty Diana" and "Scream," his only duet with sister Janet. The album surveys Jackson whole career for tracks that go "bump" in the night, and make fans dance along the way. Additionally, Scream includes a new track: "Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous," a five-song mash-up by White Panda.

Check out the cover art and full tracklisting from Michael Jackson's forthcoming Scream compilation - here.