Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week (Week in Review)

The project sees The Who guitarist create a new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

Boe, Billy Idol and a full symphony orchestra and chorus will join Townshend for the five-show run, while Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will make a guest appearance during the Chicago, IL stop on September 13

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia stateside through the month of September," says Townshend. "Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S."

Townshend released Classic Quadrophenia on CD in 2015 in sync with its premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he was joined by Boe alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted Zeigler and the London Oriana Choir; the performance was later issued on CD and DVD. Read more and watch the video for "Love Reign O'er Me" - here.