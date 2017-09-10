Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week (Week in Review)

.
Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Pete Townshend of The Who will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 8. Joined by singer Alfie Boe, the appearance is to promote Townshend's short US run of his Classic Quadrophenia stage show this month, which kicked off at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, MA on September 2

The project sees The Who guitarist create a new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

Boe, Billy Idol and a full symphony orchestra and chorus will join Townshend for the five-show run, while Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will make a guest appearance during the Chicago, IL stop on September 13

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia stateside through the month of September," says Townshend. "Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S."

Townshend released Classic Quadrophenia on CD in 2015 in sync with its premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he was joined by Boe alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted Zeigler and the London Oriana Choir; the performance was later issued on CD and DVD. Read more and watch the video for "Love Reign O'er Me" - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pete Townshend Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pete Townshend T-shirts and Posters

More Pete Townshend News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pete Townshend To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced

The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows

The Who's Pete Townshend Reinvigorated By Recent Live Shows

Desert Trip Wasn't Great For The Who's Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend In The Studio Looking Back At Deep End Band

Pete Townshend In The Studio For Who's Next Anniversary

Pete Townshend Releasing Classic Solo Concert On DVD

Andy 'Thunderclap' Newman Dead At 73


More Stories for Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line- Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track- more

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released- Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'- Sam Smith Releases New Single- more

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members

Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released

Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'

Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'

Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'

Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off

Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.