Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new trailer for the release of "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" in multiple formats on September 29.

Part of the band's ongoing "From The Vault" series, the package presents the group performing their legendary 1971 album in its entirety - for the first and only time - at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2015.

The rare theater event was a warm-up show just days before the Stones launched their Zip Code tour of North America, and the release of an expanded reissue of the classic 1971 set.

The intimate setting of the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour

Launched with the lead single, "Brown Sugar", "Sticky Fingers" debuted at No. 1 and enjoyed a four-week stay atop the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 3 million copies.

"It is quite a mature album in its way," says Keith Richards in the new trailer. "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats.

The DVD & Blu-ray include interviews with band members and Bonus Features that deliver songs cut from the concert film, including "All Down The Line," "When The Whip Comes Down" and "I Can't Turn You Loose", while the CD and 3LP feature the full show as performed on the night. Watch the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release

Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery

Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview

Rolling Stones Announce Satanic 50th Anniversary Reissue

Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards

Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway

Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line- Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track- more

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released- Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'- Sam Smith Releases New Single- more

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members

Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released

Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'

Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'

Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'

Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off

Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.