Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary (Week in Review)
Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Thursday: The 35th anniversary of Rush's "Signals" album is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details: By 1981, Rush had built a fiercely loyal fan base through eight albums, only one of which did not sell more than its predecessor, and road-dog touring, all the while honing their chops, their arrangements and lyrical themes into a laser-tight focus. The result, Rush's worldwide blockbuster Moving Pictures. So what did the band do for the follow-up, when all of their hard work paid off? Rush changed. The album, 1982's Signals. Because the album also contained the Top Ten hit "New World Man" and sold over a million copies in its first two months, there is tendency to assume that Signals was easily embraced by all of the Rush faithful. It wasn't. With back-to-back million sellers Permanent Waves in 1980 and then the massive Moving Pictures, Rush risked their new-found fame and fortune with Signals, expanding their sound with new instrumentation and additional layers of sound on songs "Subdivisions", "The Analog Kid", "Chemistry" and "The Weapon". But if Rush had not challenged themselves and their fans by continuing to innovate and explore all four corners of the studio on Signals , would there even be a Rush in the 21st century? Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart all weigh in for this classic rock interview. Neil Peart shares some clues with
