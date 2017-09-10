|
U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me' (Week in Review)
.
U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) U2 are streaming a lyric video for "You're The Best Thing About Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Experience." The band will perform the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on September 7. The official lead single from the group's 14th studio album is the third tune previewed from the package: U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May and issued a live performance video last week for "The Blackout." "Songs Of Experience" is the companion release to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence"; the two titles draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs of Innocence and Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake. "Songs Of Experience" will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download, with the release date and pre-order details to be announced soon. Check out the new song - here.
