Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun (Week in Review)

The tune is one of two songs - along with "Solace" - originally recorded during the sessions for the band's 2004 debut, "One Day Remains", that are making their first appearance on record with the new package.

The 3-CD set captures Alter Bridge in concert at the London O2 venue on November 24, 2016 alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career. "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities" will be available as a 3CD set, and limited deluxe editions - including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook - which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving a glimpse behind the scenes of the group's biggest UK show to date.

Alter Bridge will begin a series of South American dates in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 15 before launching a fall tour of Europe with a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in early October. Listen tot he song clip - here.