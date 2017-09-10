Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Dead Company

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have announced that they have added a new leg of fall dates to their 2017 tour, with shows in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and more.

The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration will be available for the fall tour dates beginning today, September 7, at Noon ET, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; supplies are limited, further information here. Presale opportunities will be available beginning Tuesday, September 12, at 10 AM. See the dates - here.

