Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You' (Week in Review)

.
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson has debuted two new songs, "Love So Soft" and "Move You" from her upcoming album Meaning of Life, which comes out October 27. The former is accompanied by an effect-filled music video.

"Love So Soft" is an uptempo pop song driven by an insistent beat and a simple bass line that perfectly compliment Clarkson's commanding voice. The clip depicts Clarkson in a variety of settings and outfits, as cameras whoosh above and around her. From frame to frame she's in a car, on a snow-filled field, in a choir, inside an exploding home, and as part of a spinning collection of heads morphed together.

"Move You" is softer and more sensuous, fueled by a slow rhythm, acoustic guitar, strings, hand claps and gospel backup vocals. "Like a montage in a movie right before the hero dies/ like the first time that you listened to your favorite single like/ like an echo in a canyon, like tears where you're not sad/ like a sunrise on a mountain, I wanna move you like that," she sings. Check out the new tracks - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kelly Clarkson Music
