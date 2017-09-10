Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You' (Week in Review)

"Love So Soft" is an uptempo pop song driven by an insistent beat and a simple bass line that perfectly compliment Clarkson's commanding voice. The clip depicts Clarkson in a variety of settings and outfits, as cameras whoosh above and around her. From frame to frame she's in a car, on a snow-filled field, in a choir, inside an exploding home, and as part of a spinning collection of heads morphed together.

"Move You" is softer and more sensuous, fueled by a slow rhythm, acoustic guitar, strings, hand claps and gospel backup vocals. "Like a montage in a movie right before the hero dies/ like the first time that you listened to your favorite single like/ like an echo in a canyon, like tears where you're not sad/ like a sunrise on a mountain, I wanna move you like that," she sings. Check out the new tracks - here.