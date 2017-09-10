Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims (Week in Review)

On Wednesday night (September 6th), the category 5 hurricane devastated Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands with rain and 180 mph winds.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda says Barbuda has been left barely inhabitable, with 95 percent its buildings damaged, according to CNN. Browne says that the cost of rebuilding could be around $100 million.

Chesney, who has a home on St. John in the Virgin Islands and is known for his island lifestyle, posted a photo of some of the hurricane's Caribbean damage.