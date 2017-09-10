Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes (Week in Review)

The tune was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the Atlanta outfit worked on their current album, "Emperor Of Sand." Due September 22, the 4-song EP also features "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track, which were produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun."

Available via CD and digital formats, the project will also be issued as a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl picture disc on October 27. Mastodon will perform a benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month, with 100% of the proceeds from the event going to support suicide prevention and mental health education. Read more and watch the video - here.