Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe' (Week in Review)

Two weeks ago he released "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott, as well as an accompanying video. Now fans can hear "Shockandawe," a punchy guitar-driven track that delivers on the promised "shock" and "awe."

Miguel wrote and produced "Shockandawe" with frequent collaborators Pop & Oak, reports Spin. Details are scarce on the GRAMMY-winner's fourth studio album, but Miguel is clearly kicking off a new chapter in his discography with a spate of new songs. Earlier this summer, the singer confirmed he has multiple projects in progress.

'Right now, [I'm] just wrapping up a project," Miguel told Snoop Dogg on his GGN show. "I feel like I've been creating three projects simultaneously. So the one that's the most complete is kind of what I'm wrapping up now." Listen to "Shockandawe" - here.