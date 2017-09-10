|
Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album (Week in Review)
Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron is streaming "Time Can't Wait" as the lead single from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Cavedweller." "It's a hard rock stomper, but got a little psychedelic tinge at the end," says Cameron. "One of my main influences has always been (Pink Floyd co-founder) Syd Barrett and this song has a weird sort of psychedelia in there like his music." Due September 22, the set sees Cameron taking center stage as vocalist and songwriter while surrounding himself with experienced musicians for the project - including the rhythm section of drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre from David Bowie's 2016 album, "Blackstar." "Mark's performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing," Cameron tells Rolling Stone. "That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project." The rocker gained additional confidence in "Cavedweller" after previewing the record for the singers in both of his bands: Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder. "The vocal aspect was the toughest part for me," Cameron explains. "I'm pretty limited in terms of what I can do, but it's better for me to do it all as opposed to bringing in a real singer and doing it that way even though my vocal prowess is very limited in comparison to Chris and Eddie." Read more and stream the song - here.
