Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' (Week in Review)

.
Sam Smith

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) After a week of dropping hints, Sam Smith's brand new single "Too Good At Goodbyes" has arrived. The song marks the first new music from his upcoming album, the follow-up to his 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour.

As fans know, Smith's love life has been a rough road since he became a star. It's that same drama and emotion that fuels the singer's new track. He revealed the personal story that inspired him to write "Too Good At Goodbyes" during an exclusive interview with Nina Hajin for Radio.com.

"I was in a relationship, a very short and brief one," Smith explained. "I basically got dumped a few times and I kept going back. It was a very tumultuous relationship. Every time I would hit a wall, I just got better and better at saying goodbye, so when it did finally come to an end, I was ready and prepped. I felt like a master of heartbreak at that time, but I still don't know what I'm doing."

Smith went on to detail how he goes about recovering from heartbreak. "The first thing you do is you drink and go out with your friends and actually try to forget about him and then you sit with yourself and grieve," he explained. "I think it's so important to sit with yourself and think about what that relationship was, the positives and negatives and sit and live with it for a minute." Listen to the song - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sam Smith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sam Smith T-shirts and Posters

More Sam Smith News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Sam Smith Teases 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Lyrics

Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

Sam Smith Tells Fans Something Is Coming Very Soon

Eminem, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith Highlight Fall Releases?

Sam Smith Hits The Recording Studio With Timbaland

Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

Adam Lambert Sparks Sam Smith Collaboration Speculation

Early Sam Smith Diva Boy Album Being Reissued, Video Released

Video Of Chickenfoot New Song Debut Goes Online


More Stories for Sam Smith

Sam Smith Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line- Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track- more

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest- U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'- Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released- Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'- Sam Smith Releases New Single- more

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?- Michael Jackson's Estate Announces Spooky 'Scream' Album- Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley's Comet Members

Gregg Allman's Album Artwork Features Portrait Painted in His Own Blood

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Previously Unreleased Track

U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams Single From Solo Album

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Mastodon Release Studio Footage Of New Single Toe To Toes

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singled Out: LaRissa Vienna And The Strange

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

U2 Stream New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert

• more

Page Too News Stories
George Michael's First Posthumous Single 'Fantasy' Released

Kelly Clarkson Releases Two New Songs 'Love So Soft' and 'Move You'

Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Zayn Malik Releases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Preview Released

Miguel Releases New Single 'Shockandawe'

Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart'

Taylor Swift Kicks Andy Samberg Through a Wall

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa'

Jay-Z's Mother's Coming Out Inspired 'Smile'

Liam Payne And James Corden Hold 'Solo vs. Group' Sing-Off

Sinead O'Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse On 'Dr. Phil'

Taylor Swift Trademarking Phrases From Her New Album?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.