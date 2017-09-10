|
Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' (Week in Review)
.
Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) After a week of dropping hints, Sam Smith's brand new single "Too Good At Goodbyes" has arrived. The song marks the first new music from his upcoming album, the follow-up to his 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour. As fans know, Smith's love life has been a rough road since he became a star. It's that same drama and emotion that fuels the singer's new track. He revealed the personal story that inspired him to write "Too Good At Goodbyes" during an exclusive interview with Nina Hajin for Radio.com. "I was in a relationship, a very short and brief one," Smith explained. "I basically got dumped a few times and I kept going back. It was a very tumultuous relationship. Every time I would hit a wall, I just got better and better at saying goodbye, so when it did finally come to an end, I was ready and prepped. I felt like a master of heartbreak at that time, but I still don't know what I'm doing." Smith went on to detail how he goes about recovering from heartbreak. "The first thing you do is you drink and go out with your friends and actually try to forget about him and then you sit with yourself and grieve," he explained. "I think it's so important to sit with yourself and think about what that relationship was, the positives and negatives and sit and live with it for a minute." Listen to the song - here.
