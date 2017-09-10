Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart' (Week in Review)

.
Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Releases New Song 'Sweetheart' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) With Thomas Rhett's hotly anticipated new album, Life Changes, set to debut today (Sept. 8), the singer has shared another song from the set to get fans even more excited.

"Sweetheart" is a warm throwback to the 1950s, a perfect prom night slow dance soundtrack. "I really wanted to write a simple love song," Rhett said to Billboard about the new tune.

"A lot of times as songwriters, we try to over analyze every lyric, but what the '50s did so well — when you listen to Sinatra songs, why do we like them so much? It's because it's just easy to digest and it makes you feel amazing. We wanted to write a song like that, so that's where 'Sweetheart' was born."

Rhett also revealed that the tune has one very special fan. "It's my wife's favorite song on the record, so that's one of the reasons we put it on this record," he shared. "That, and I just love the way it makes me feel." Listen - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

