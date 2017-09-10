U2 Working to Replace Instruments For Displaced Houston Musicians (Week in Review)

The Music Rising charity first began in 2005 in New Orleans as a response to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. David "The Edge" Evans organized the initiative in order to get instruments back into the hands of displaced musicians, giving professional and amateur players alike the opportunity to continue making a living with their craft.

Now, the charity is turning toward another southern city ravaged by storms. "You might recall that Edge - when Hurricane Katrina did its damage to New Orleans and destroyed the lives of so many musicians there - he put together Music Rising," Bono said. "And it was a really clever way of getting the musicians of the area some instruments so they could continue to live." Read more - here.