Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic (Week in Review)

.
David Gilmour

David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming video of his performance of the 1971 Pink Floyd classic, "One Of These Days", from his forthcoming concert film, "Live At Pompeii."

The opening track on Pink Floyd's sixth album, "Meddle", was the only song Gilmour delivered in his 2016 series of shows at the Roman amphitheatre that was also performed by his former band in the same venue in 1971 for Adrian Maben's film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

Due September 29 and directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

"It's a magical place," explains Gilmour, "and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there - with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick [Wright] - it's a sense of revisiting history.

"What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

David Gilmour Music, DVDs, Books and more

David Gilmour T-shirts and Posters

More David Gilmour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video

David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

David Gilmour Hints At Releasing New Solo Album

David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic

David Gilmour Streams Another Preview From Concert Film

David Gilmour Talks Rarities In Pompeii Concert Film

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video

David Gilmour Releases Pompeii Concert Film Preview


More Stories for David Gilmour

David Gilmour Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision

Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain

Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity

Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting

Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.