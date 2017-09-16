Late last week, Demi released a new track called "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" as the next promotional single. The slinky breakup song puts an old love to rest.

"You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" takes notes from the throwback vibe of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." A dramatic string and percussion arrangement highlight the song's very direct lyrics to a former flame.

"I see the future without you," she sings "The hell was I doing in the past? Now that I've learnt all about you, a love just like ours wouldn't last." Listen to "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" - here.