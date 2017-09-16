Green Day Release 'Too Dumb To Die' Video (Week in Review)

"Oh hey look, we turned 'Too Dumb To Die' into a video, and it rules!," says the band. "Thanks to Joseba Elorza AKA MiraRuido for creating this masterpiece."

The group recently pledged $100,000 to Americares to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey, in sync with a special September 5 live afternoon concert backstage in Tampa, FL that was streamed by hennemusic.

The event saw Green Day perform a series of rare tracks not regularly featured in their 2017 tour setlist, including material from their 1989 debut EP "1,000 Hours", 1990's "Slappy" EP, 1991's "Kerplunk!", and 1994's "Dookie", among others.

Following a six-week break, the band will return to live action with a series of dates in South America in November. Check out the video - here.