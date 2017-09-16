|
Queen Preview News Of The World 40th Anniversary Box Set (Week in Review)
.
Queen Preview News Of The World 40th Anniversary Box Set was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Queen are previewing the November 17 release of a 40th anniversary box set edition of their 1977 album classic, "News Of The World", with a new video trailer for the package. The group's best-selling studio record peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone. The set featured classic Queen singles like "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", "Spread Your Wings" and "It's Late." The 40th anniversary reissue presents Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes. Queen performed a number of tracks from "News Of The World" on their recently-completed summer tour of North America with Adam Lambert. The pairing will begin a European tour in the fall in Prague, Czech Republic on November 1; the trek will include the band's first full British tour in almost three years. Watch the trailer - here.
