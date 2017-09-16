Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album (Week in Review)

.
Supersonic Blues Machine

Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) Supersonic Blues Machine releases its new album Californisoul on October 20. The loose-lineup "supergroup" features Billy F. Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Robben Ford and Walter Trout.

The core of the band is bassist/producer Fabrizio Grossi and Les Paul/Flying V/Firebird-toting guitarist/vocalist Lance Lopez, plus veteran drummer Kenny Aronoff. They are joined by the string of stellar guest guitarists. The new album was recorded at Fab's Lab in North Hollywood, California, and is the follow-up to 2016 debut West of Flushing, South of Frisco.

Fabrizio Grossi explains, "Lots of people have been saying to me 'why does Supersonic Blues Machine always bring guests around? You guys can stand your own ground?' And there are three answers to that: 1) we're all super friends and we're having a blast, 2) most of them don't give lessons and for us it's only way to learn their secret 'ways', and 3) because the inspiration and the challenge they bring to the table!"

Guests on Californisoul include Billy F. Gibbons, who returns with pen and guitar on "Broken Heart"; Steve Lukather plays on "Hard Times"; Eric Gales contributes to "Elevate"; Robben Ford brings his bag of sophisticated chops to "Somebody's Fool" and Walter Trout plays on the slow blues, "What's Wrong." The album is released via the Provogue/Mascot Label Group. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

