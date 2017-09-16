Shakira Takes 'Carpool Karaoke' On Barcelona Trip (Week in Review)

In the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke (the show), Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Shakira hit Barcelona for a meandering drive through her biggest songs.

In the minute-long teaser, we hear Trevor and Shakira singing "Hips Don't Lie," "Waka Waka" and her breakout hit "Wherever, Whenever." Noah gets into the Catalan spirit with a red and gold scarf, and the drive takes a tour through some of Barcelona's biggest tourist destinations like Gaudi's Sagrada Familia cathedral. At one point, he and Shakira get out of the car and are swarmed by selfie-seeking fans.

The latest installment debuts Tuesday. Watch a teaser for the new episode of Carpool Karaoke - here.