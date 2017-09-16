|
Singled Out: Four By Fate's Amber Waves (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: Four By Fate's Amber Waves was a Top 10 story on Monday: Four By Fate, which features members of Frehley's Comet, will be playing a one off show with Ace Frehley this Friday. To celebrate we asked Tod Howarth to tell us about the song "Amber Waves", which plays a part in both band's histories. Here is the story: Many years ago I wrote and video taped a song live in my own rehearsal studio titled 'Amber Waves' It was originally another 'love song' type theme, a darker, brooding composition that eventually led itself away from the esoteric 'love lost' course. While singing the melody in the chorus I sang out randomly 'And this is for the stars…' followed by - so very automatically 'And this is for the stripes…' hence the song became a personal 'thank you' anthem to our American flag. This was in 2010. The ending lyric is a salute, respect for those who gave their lives in order for the remaining people to live and enjoy life as they wish. I believe a sentiment that has sadly lost its value and meaning, increasingly so over the years. While years later recording the FOUR BY FATE debut CD a fan of mine who's a veteran as well found the song on YouTube and begged me to record it for the new band. We did and consequently acquired more fans because of it - veterans and civilians. It is still waiting to be released as a single - video(s) done - I'm still hopeful, but not so much for the song but for the acknowledgement of just how the country struggled and for those who served and sacrificed so we all could live lives that other people only dream about. When we play it live it still resonates with the meaning and passion that far surpasses the simple love tune. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about this week's special show with Ace - right here!
Many years ago I wrote and video taped a song live in my own rehearsal studio titled 'Amber Waves' It was originally another 'love song' type theme, a darker, brooding composition that eventually led itself away from the esoteric 'love lost' course. While singing the melody in the chorus I sang out randomly 'And this is for the stars…' followed by - so very automatically 'And this is for the stripes…' hence the song became a personal 'thank you' anthem to our American flag. This was in 2010.
The ending lyric is a salute, respect for those who gave their lives in order for the remaining people to live and enjoy life as they wish. I believe a sentiment that has sadly lost its value and meaning, increasingly so over the years.
While years later recording the FOUR BY FATE debut CD a fan of mine who's a veteran as well found the song on YouTube and begged me to record it for the new band. We did and consequently acquired more fans because of it - veterans and civilians. It is still waiting to be released as a single - video(s) done - I'm still hopeful, but not so much for the song but for the acknowledgement of just how the country struggled and for those who served and sacrificed so we all could live lives that other people only dream about.
When we play it live it still resonates with the meaning and passion that far surpasses the simple love tune.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about this week's special show with Ace - right here!
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision
• Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain
• Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity
• Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted
• Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
• Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation
• Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'
• Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album
• Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
• Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins
• Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller
• Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.