Carrie Underwood Opens The New Season of 'Sunday Night Football' (Week in Review)

The country music star and American Idol champ helped launch this year's season this past Sunday night (September 10th) with a new video of the theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night."

It's a take on her 2014 No. 1 hit, "Something Bad," rewritten with loads of NFL references. In addition to Underwood looking resplendent in a fabulous red dress, a slew of NFL stars make appearances in the clip, including Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Antonio Brown, Von Miller and more. Watch it - here.