Country Music Artists Remember 9/11 (Week in Review)

Alan Jackson penned "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" a few weeks after the attacks. "I just pretty much visualized a lot of those scenes and stories I'd heard and seen on television or heard people talk about," he said in a release.

"The song came out of nowhere in the middle of the night - the chorus did. Just a gift," Jackson added. "And I got up and scribbled it down and put the melody down so I wouldn't forget it, and then the next day I started piecing all those verses together that were the thoughts I'd had or visuals I'd had, and'that was about it." The song was later performed at the 35th Annual CMA Awards.

"It was hard enough to go out there and sing something new anyway and then just the topic made it nerve-wracking to do," Jackson said. "I didn't think about what was gonna happen or anything. We just sang it, and I just remember other than being relieved that I got through it, I just felt very proud that it seemed to cause a reaction in people." Read more - here.