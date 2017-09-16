In the teaser trailer for her long awaited sophomore album/visual album Double Dutchess, which arrives Sept. 22, Fergie decided to include some of those communications in an effort to embrace the haters and empower herself to give her all to the new project.

Fergie revealed to 92.3 AMP Radio's Shoboy and Nina that she was actually kind of surprised that she was able to use the negativity to her advantage.

"I'm not a negative person. I'm all about positivity and trying to exclude the negative noise like fear," Fergie says. "So that, for me felt kind of weird -- putting them out there and embracing it -- and it became my fuel actually. Negative things being said brought out the fight inside of me and brought out my Rocky Balboa."

"I don't usually acknowledge anything negative, but I wanted to put it out there because I felt like, 'Do people know that I'm a human being and I hear all this and I see all this?' I didn't even put the worst ones!" Read more - here.