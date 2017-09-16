Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Janet Jackson Gets Emotional In Houston During 'What About' (Week in Review)

.
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Gets Emotional In Houston During 'What About' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Janet Jackson had an emotional visit to Houston over the weekend. Days after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, the singer surprised evacuees affected by the storm with a visit to those still being housed at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The following evening, on Saturday (September 9) she dedicated her show and its proceeds to those displaced by the hurricane. During that show, the singer started crying after performing "What About." But it wasn't the hurricane victims the singer was crying for. This time it was for herself.

"What About" is featured on Jackson's 1997 The Velvet Rope album and it details a woman in an abusive relationship. As male and female dancers behind her acted out the lyrics, the song vividly came to life.

"What about the times you hit my face? /What about the times you kept on when I said, 'No more please?' / What about those things?" she sang. Currently in the middle of a divorce from husband Wissam Al Mana, Jackson finished the song and paused. Clearly in tears, she wiped her eyes and said, "This is me," as she pointed to the female backup dancers behind her who acted out an abusive relationship. The audience were supportive as many could be heard screaming, "We love you Janet!" Watch the emotional moment - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Janet Jackson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Janet Jackson T-shirts and Posters

More Janet Jackson News

Janet Jackson Music
