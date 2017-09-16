|
Marilyn Manson Shares New Song And Reveals Unusual Influence (Week in Review)
Marilyn Manson Shares New Song And Reveals Unusual Influence was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Marilyn Manson is back, and he's got a most unexpected new influence: Rihanna. The always shocking rocker revealed a new song, "We Know Where You F—ing Live," the lead single from the upcoming album, Heaven Upside Down, due for release on October 6. "I didn't try to return to a sound I had before, but I definitely have the attitude I had before," Manson explained of the new album's sound to Consequence of Sound. "This record doesn't have a persona or character. It lives within me having the same enthusiasm, same fire, and the same intent and reckless abandon." Manson also revealed that pop superstar Rihanna influenced his approach to new music. "Strangely enough, one of the records that influenced this album strongly, and it can't be taken literally, is Rihanna, her last record," he said. "That one song, 'Love On The Brain', it really hit me because I saw her perform it and she just' meant it. And I think that's maybe what rappers like about me. They see it as being sincere and real, and I think that's a part of rap culture, as it was a part of punk rock and real rock or whatever you wanna call anything." "You can tell when something is being forced and trying to be something it isn't," he added. "It's not about how many tattoos you have or if you say f— enough in a song, it's in the way you say it. It's the way you live your life." Listen to Manson's explicit new track - here.
